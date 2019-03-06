Larry Byrd announces bid for sheriff

Special to the Herald

I, Larry Byrd, am announcing my intent to run for Sheriff of Greene County.

I am a lifelong resident of Greene County, and I reside in Neely with my wife, Vickie. Together we have raised four children who have given us eight beautiful grandchildren. Greene County is our home and we are truly proud to live here.

For the past 30 years I have worked in the industrial construction field. I began my career as a welder and have been given many opportunities to learn, grow and develop myself as a leader. I am now employed as a project manager. This experience has allowed me to become educated in aspects of leadership and operations including human resources, budgeting, business and environmental health and safety.

A formal announcement will follow in the upcoming weeks.

Thank you and God bless.

A paid political advertisement by Larry Byrd – Candidate