McKay Lee Bray bids farewell as new Distinguished Young Woman to be selected Saturday evening

Get ready for an adventure …

From Staff Reports

A new 2020 Greene County Distinguished Young Woman will be named this Saturday, March 2. And, according to organizers withing the Ladies Variety Club, this annual DYW Progam is one local residents will not want to miss.

The “Safari Adventure” themed event will get underway at 7 p.m. at the Leakesville Junior High School Gymnasium. Discounted tickets can be purchased for $8 through Friday at Dr. Stacy Cook’s dental office, the Greene County Circuit Clerk’s Office, and the Jones College Greene County Center. On Saturday, tickets will be $10 and available at the gate. Attendees will also want to pick up a copy of this year’s DYW program book for $10 from one of the program’s Little Sisters.

Distinguished Young Women is a national scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments. Distinguished Young Women strives to give every young woman the opportunity to further her education and prepare for a successful future. The local Greene County Distinguished Young Women program is sponsored by the Ladies Variety Club. If you would like to be involved with DYW and/or the Ladies Variety Club, please contact Debbie McLeod at (769-475-0512) or Menyone Barrow at (601-394-8117).

LVC members encourage residents to “like” the event’s Facebook page @dywofgreenecounty and follow along on Instagram @dywofgreenecounty for the latest participant spotlights, history of the Greene County program, and state and national DYW updates.

McKay Lee Bray Reflects on Her Year as DYW

“Right here…right now…” This has been a recurring theme throughout my life. I have always focused on being the one who stops to soak up the moment and live in the “right here and right now.” The honor of representing Greene County as their Distinguished Young Woman has truly changed my life forever, and has, without a doubt, been a “right here and right now” experience. I am not a very big planner, and I have never been one to lie out the future. I live day by day for the “right here and right now” moments. I never dreamed of this moment as a little girl. I was the one who was more worried about naptime and getting a fudgecicle at break. However, when the time came, I saw an opportunity and decided to seize the moment “right there and right then.” Greene County’s DYW program seemed like a fun thing to try at the time, an experience I needed as a typical high school girl; little did I know the profound effect that “right there” moment would have on my life.

During my 2018-2019 reign as your DYW, there have been so many wonderful memories to help fill that tiny dash we like to call life. In this short year, I have met so many wonderful people who have pushed me, inspired me, and helped shape me into the young woman I am today. This journey has led me to form relationships with so many new and amazing people that I will forever cherish in my heart.

Also because of this program and the dedicated individuals who have helped me along the way, I have learned how to prepare for future job interviews, developed my social skills, formed political and moral opinions, as well as enhanced my piano, singing, songwriting, and performing abilities.

Thank you to the Ladies’ Variety Club, who makes this program possible, supports young women each year in their endeavors, and provides support in numerous ways throughout the preparation for the local and state program.

With my time as Greene County’s DYW coming to an end, my challenge to the special young woman who is selected as Greene County’s DYW 2020 is to live in the moment. Soak up the “right here,” cherish the “right now,” thank God for every opportunity you are given, and never forget from where you came.

McKay Lee Bray

Greene Co. DYW 2019