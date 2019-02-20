Roberts announces bid for Dist. 5 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

Local businessman Lonnie Alton ‘Lil Al’ Roberts announced last week that after lots of prayer he had made the decision to seek the office of Greene County Supervisor for Dist. Five.

“I humbly ask the citizens of Dist. 5 for your support and prayers as we start this journey,” Roberts said. “My goal is to work hard to better our district and our county.”

“Being a small business owner in our county I know the struggles of stretching the dollar. I will accept the challenge and it would be an honor to serve this county as your next District 5 Supervisor.”

A formal announcement will follow at a later date.

Paid Political Announcement, paid for by Lonnie Alton Roberts II, Candidate.