McCann to continue soccer career as a Wildcat at PRCC

GCHS senior soccer standout Tylee McCann made her collegiate decision official last week when she signed her national letter of intent with Pearl River Community College. A starter for the Lady Wildcats since the seventh grade, McCann piled up impressive numbers offensively and drew attention from multiple collegiate programs. Coach Jack Byrd and the PRCC Lady Wildcats won the recruiting battle and McCann will suit up for Byrd in Poplarville this fall. She is shown here with family, coaches and administrators from GCHS at a signing ceremony at the school Feb. 15.