Happy Presidents’ Day! Today we celebrate all the leaders, past and present, of the United States of America.

George Washington served as the first President of the United State after the Revolutionary War with Great Britain. The colonies had declared their freedom from the British monarchy. But with this newfound freedom, something had to guarantee the new country from failing. And our democracy began.

We have had 43 presidents since George Washington. Donald Trump is the 45th president, however one president is counted twice for having served two non-consecutive terms in office. One president served four terms in office before the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution set a two-term limit on presidents.

John Kennedy was the youngest president to take office at 43, and Ronald Reagan was the oldest president to take office at 73. Reagan was the only president to have been divorced before taking office. James Buchanan was the only president to take office as a bachelor.

Two presidents have been impeached by Congress, however those impeachment were acquitted by the Senate. Richard Nixon resigned from the office of President before he could be impeached on charges for the Watergate scandal. Eight presidents have died while in office, five of which were assassinations, and three that were medical conditions.

The first ‘White House’ was in Philadelphia, Pa., a mansion in the town that was once home to the grandson of William Penn. Washington occupied the mansion for seven years while the Presidential Home in Washington, D.C. was under construction. Washington chose the location for the White House and oversaw construction, though Washington never lived in the Washington. D.C. White House.

John Adams was the first president to reside in the Washington, D.C. White House. Adams moved into the unfinished house in 1800 and construction continued for many years. The White House has suffered fire damage more than once and had to undergo extensive structural repairs, yet the 100 year structure is a symbol of the strength of the American nation. The White House has been called the Executive Mansion and the President’s House, though Theodore Roosevelt is the president credited with the White House 1901, giving the home an heir of presidential title.

What does it take to be president? The constitution says that any natural born American citizen that is 35 years of age and older and has lived in the United States for 14 years preceding candidacy can run for the office of the President of the United States.

Do you know your presidential history?

Who is the president that is counted twice for serving non-consecutive terms?

Who were the two presidents that were acquitted of impeachment by the Senate?

Who were the five assassinated presidents?

When did the Marine Corp Band begin playing at the Presidential Inauguration?

When was the Secret Service established, and what was its original purpose?

Who was the tallest/shortest president?