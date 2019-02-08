Friends of Children of Mississippi, Inc. will hold a Job Fair for Greene, Wayne and Clarke counties, Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the Union Greene Head Start Center, located at 37765 Highway 63 N, Richton (Sand Hill). Job opportunities available are teachers, teacher assistants, substitutes and caregivers. All interested applicants come dressed for an onsite interview. Bring driver’s license, social security card, high school diploma, applicable degrees and qualifications related to available positions.

*Teaching and caregiver positions require two-year degree in Early Childhood Education or related fieldwork, or hold at least an AA degree with 18 hours of ECE coursework.