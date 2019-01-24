SRE participates in Martin Luther King, Jr. Cooperative Days of Service

Special to the Herald

In honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., Singing River Electric joined other Mississippi electric cooperatives including Cooperative Energy, Dixie Electric, Coast Electric and Yazoo Valley Electric to participate in Mississippi Electric Cooperatives’ Days of Service, where co-op employees volunteered in the communities they served.

King once stated, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?” To recognize King’s impact on our nation, Singing River Electric linemen answered the call of service by reading to local, future leaders. Linemen visited Central Elementary School in Lucedale on Tuesday, Jan. 15, and Gautier Elementary and Sand Hill Attendance Center on Friday, Jan. 18, where they donated books and read to kindergarten classrooms. The service acts were done last week in honor of Dr. King’s birthday and in advance of Martin Luther King Day on Monday, Jan. 21, due to schools being closed.

“Lineman, The Unsung Hero,” written by Michelle Larson and illustrated by Susan Shorter, was the chosen text. The students were captivated by the story and beautiful photos as well as the lineman reading to them in his work and safety gear.

“I enjoyed reading to the children and sharing my experience of being a lineman,” said Singing River Electric Serviceman Brent Brewer. “I loved seeing the smiles on their faces.”

“Giving back to the communities where our member-consumers live is one of the founding cooperative principles. It’s who we are and is a big part of our 80-year history,” said Singing River Electric General Manager and CEO Brian Hughey. “Joining together for the Cooperative Days of Service allowed us the opportunity to participate in community service across the state.”