Ryan Longmire seeks Justice Court post

Special to the Herald

Local business owner Ryan Longmire, a Neely resident will be running for Justice Court Judge – Post 2.

Ryan has the legal educational background and experience that ensures his qualification to serve as Justice Court Judge.

Ryan received his undergraduate degree from William Carey University, Juris Doctorate from Loyola College of Law, and Tax LL.M. from Florida Levin College of Law. He has clerked with multiple law firms in both Mississippi and Louisiana.

Ryan currently represents people with tax issues with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and other state tax agencies through his business Taxes in Time, PLLC. He has built his career and business through his dedicated work ethic, love for the law, and desire to help those in need.

A more formal announcement will be published at a later date.

Paid Political Announcement, Prepared and Approved by Ryan Longmire, Candidate