UPDATED: MDOT changes course – Chickasawhay River Bridge on Miss. 42 just west of State Line to remain open

Updated 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019

From Staff Reports

MDOT has just changed course and decided NOT TO CLOSE the Chickasawhay River Bridge on Miss. 42 at this time.

The Herald was notified of the decision when inquiring about a projected time line for repairs after the 11 a.m. announcement.

According to an email from MDOT Public Affairs, “the inspectors, district engineers and bridge engineers met just now to evaluate the reports. They have decided to reopen the bridge, but will be doing daily inspections of the sediment. Water is still rising on the river and may require closing in the coming days.”

“But as of right now the bridge is open. No detour.”

From Staff Reports

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has just announced the immediate closure of the Chickasawhay River Bridge on Miss. 42 roughly one mile west of State Line.

According to a press release from MDOT issued just before 11 a.m. Thursday, the bridge will be closed to all traffic immediately and will remain closed until repaired.

The decision from MDOT came after an inspection revealed “severe erosion and loss of sediment around bridge supports due to recent heavy rains and flooding”.

Barricades are in place and detours are being designated.

The Herald will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as available.