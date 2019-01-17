Terril Green to run for Justice Court Judge
Special to the Herald
Longtime Greene County businessman and bail bondsman Terril Green has announced his candidacy for the position of Justice Court Judge – Post 2.
Green says his experience as a bail bondsman has allowed him the opportunity to work alongside law enforcement as well as those standing accused of crimes. That experience, he believes, gives him a keen perspective and understanding of the justice court system and its role in serving county residents.
Green says he hopes to visit with as many voters in Post 2 as possible in the coming months and is looking forward to that opportunity. More details about his candidacy will be shared in a formal announcement which will be published in the Herald at a later date.
Paid Political Announcement, submitted and approved by Terril Green, candidate.