Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports Team Interest Meeting

The Greene County 4-H Shooting Sports team would like to invite all Greene County youth, ages 8-18, interested in learning to compete in Shotgun, Rifle or Archery to come to our 2019 Interest meeting to be held Tuesday, Jan. 22, at 6:30 p.m. in the Greene County Extension Office behind the courthouse in Leakesville. Being part of this team is a great way for youth to learn more about handling firearms safely and to increase their knowledge and skills in the sport as they represent our county at district and state events. For more information, or if you are interested but unable to attend this meeting, please call Greene County Extension Agent Angie Byrd at (601) 394-2702.