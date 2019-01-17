Danny Smith announces bid for Dist. 3 Supervisor

Special to the Herald

Wayburn Daniel “Danny” Smith, Jr. has announced his candidacy for Greene County District 3 Supervisor.

Smith is a lifelong resident, father and grandfather with over 30 years experience in construction and experience in road and bridge work. With community support, Smith is confident he can work to make the community and county great again.

A formal announcement will come at a later date.

Paid Political Announcement, submitted and approved by Wayburn D. Smith, candidate.