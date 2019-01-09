Eubanks seeks fourth term as Chancery Clk.

Special to the Herald

Three-term Greene County Chancery Clerk Michelle D. ‘Shelley’ Eubanks is asking voters to continue their support as she runs for re-election.

Eubanks, who began her career in public office in 2008, announced last week she would seek another term. She added that she is excited about the opportunity to continue to serve the people of Greene County.

“It has been my pleasure to be your Chancery Clerk for the past eleven years,” said Eubanks. “I am proud of the strides we have made during this time and would be honored to continue to serve my fellow citizens.”

Eubanks said she would be publishing a more detailed formal announcement in the near future.

Paid Political Announcement, submitted and approved by Michelle D. Eubanks, candidate.