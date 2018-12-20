Dear readers:

The head elf over Santa Letters at the North Pole was a little disappointed to learn that we had unintentionally omitted several letters from first and second graders at Sand Hill School from our publication of Letters to Santa in our Christmas Greetings edition this week.

The really good news is that I have been assured that all the letters submitted are in good hands with Santa’s helpers, despite my slip up in not publishing them in the newspaper.

Still, I am publishing the omitted letters with this post.

Thank you for your readership and friendship and Merry Christmas from all of us here at the Herald.

With best regards,

George R. ‘Russell’ Turner – Editor/Publisher

Dear Santa: I want an ipod hover board and a race car that climbs the walls. That’s all.

Love, Brock Crane

Dear Santa: My name is Jaxon Dole. I would like a nerf gun for Christmas please. I also want a new backpack and some new socks. I hope you have a safe flight!

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa: I want an ipod, a play station and monster truck, legos. Most of all I want everybody to have a good Christmas. I want a little building set.

I love you, Blake Garrett

Dear Santa Claus: I want a set of clothes and a baby doll set.

Love, Emmalyn

Dear Santa: My name is Allie H. I would like for Christmas a baby doll set and mackup.

Love, Allison Holland

Dear Santa, I want reborin baby doll a crib, a stroller, and reborin baby doll clothes.

Love, Cassi

Dear Santa: I want the movie Madagascar 3, LOL dolls, duck boots. A backpack for my American girl doll, magic pud, spirit riding, free horse and doll.

Love, Briella

Dear Santa: I hope you have a safe sleigh ride on Christmas. I’d like a new hatchimal and bunk beds. Thank you.

Love, Avery Nixon

Dear Santa: I want a hover board and a I pad and karake. Tv and a cat and a Elf. I love you Santa. Santa, my teacher is good. I get on green.

From Charity Pierce

Dear Santa: I would like a double baby doll stroller, a apple watch, twin baby dolls.

From Alli Grace Rigney

Dear Santa: I would really like a jymna stick mat. I want a bike. I want an art set. I want a hot lava set.

From Kynslee Roberson

Dear Santa: I want a toy and a poster of a dog. I love Santa.

Love, Abby Roberts

Dear Santa: I would like a LOL Big Surprise, Barbie Doll Dream Home, an Ashton Drake Peanut doll, and a real phone like Mom’s. Please bring my brother some Paw Patrol things.

Love, MadiBeth

Dear Santa: I want a hover board, I want a ring master suit, I want Mama, Dady and us all to have a nice Christmas.

Love, Ledger Whiddon

Dear Santa: I have been a good girl. I want a baby alive and a snow globe. I also want clothes and shoes.

Love, Elli Byrd

Dear Santa, I want to get a monster truck. I want four jets and ten rubber snakes. I want a co. Shark parks. I want a robot snake. I want a 22 gun too.

From Leighton Cochran

Dear Santa,

I want a baby Alive. I been very good this year, so I also want a LOL dolls, LOL doll house, book bag, American doll.

From Shelby

Dear Santa,

I would like a PS4, beyblades, wallet, and a new hat.

From Levi Pipkins

Dear Santa: I want a gowcart. I want some books. I want some trucks. I want some tractors.

From Ian Rayner

Dear Santa: I would like an elechrick gitar so me and my dad and my friends can be in a band. I would also like a remote contrull car. A bird. A gun.

Love, Brooks Walley

Dear Santa: I want a jeep and doll. Trailer and horse. A unicorn, a jojo doll. huver bord and bath bomb maker.

Love, Rylee Miller

Dear Santa: I would like a RC car and a helicopter.

Love, Austin Martin

Dear Santa: I want an American girl doll and a karaoke machine and an electric scooter for Christmas. And can you please make it snow?

Love, Emmalynn

Dear Santa, I want orbeez, American Girl Doll and accessories, cotton candy maker and a Barbie camper.

Love, Allison Walley

Dear Santa: How are you today? I am sad I didn’t get an elf at my house for my home to watsh us. I want a big LOL doll. the biggest prize, the new LOLs please! And a big box of LOL bows you can find.

Love, Everlee Renfroe

Dear Santa: I want a art kit, and every Disney Princess Barby. and every Disney Princess costoom kit. Thanks Santa for my elf.

Love, Paylin

Dear Santa: I am in first grade at Sand Hill School. I would like a bike, a 22 crickett gun and a remote control buggy. I have been good this year.

Love you, Ayson Manning

Dear Santa: How are you? My name is Mailee Byrd. I want the LOL bigger surprise, hair goals, and the bling ball series. I would like a Barbie too. Merry Christmas!

Love, Mailee

Dear Santa: How is Dancer? I want a Santa Cam. I want a new back pack. I want a baby Jesus toy. I want a choker neckless. I want a LOL house and LOL people. I want an animal book. I want a stuft animal. I want some sunglasses. I want a Dog Man book. I want a drum set. I love you.

Love, Shealynn Causey

Dear Santa: How are you doing? I want a basketball. And some cool clothes. And if you can make me a cool pencil holder for a cool pencil. And a real cook book about all kinds of things. And a cool play truck that I can drive. I know that’s a lot of working. I love you Santa Clase.

Love, Keirslyn Cochran

Dear Santa: How is Mrs. Claus? I would like a hover board, hatchimal, difrint colord slime, silver bell.

Love, Allie Crane

Dear Santa: How’s Rudolf, Santa? Is he behaving? I hope he is. Now, I would like to have an atv and pokemon kards and some cholet and a PS3 with 2 controllers, a video game and a new bed.

Love, Nathan Dickens

Dear Santa: How are you? I want a robot. I want a wallet. I want alligator license, hunting license, seet hunting license. I want a dog. I want a nife and I want a gun.

Love, Case Errington

Dear Santa: How are you? I wood like a invater nerf gun and a attachment.

Love, Brennan Holland