Turner, McLeod look to shine at PRCC

Special to the Herald

The Pearl River CC softball team got its fall season off to a good start Saturday with three games in the Belhaven Fall Classic in Clinton.

Head coach Leigh White saw her Lady Wildcats take a win over Jackson State and play to back-to-back ties against Millsaps and Southwest Tennessee, thanks in large part to the effort of two Greene County students – Mary Grace Turner and Neely McLeod.

Part of the reason White is excited is because returning sophomores, like Turner and McLeod, have stepped up as leaders during fall camp.

“I talked to our freshman at the end of last year because we lost so many sophomores from last season that were really good leaders but they showed this year’s sophomore group how to be leaders on the team,” White said. “They’ve taken all of these freshman under their wing and they’re showing them around, showing them how we operate and the pace that we practice.”

One of the more vocal players is sophomore Mary Grace Turner (Greene County H.S.). Turner has embraced the leadership role going into a season where she’s expected to start at catcher.

“Mary Grace has come back and really been a leader back there,” White said. “She has taken that torch and led the team on and off the field so far.”

White also had praise for McLeod (George County H.S.), who is moving from a middle infield position to the outfield as a sophomore.

“Neely is really stepping up in the outfield,” White said. “She’s one of the leaders who doesn’t say a lot but gets the job done.”

The Lady Wildcats continue their fall schedule with a trip to Thibodaux, La. this Saturday with a double header against Div. 1 Nichols State. They also have games slated against USM and William Carey this month.