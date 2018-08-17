Gaines Warriors to memorialize friend, founding member Chase Thornton on Saturday

From Staff Reports

The Greene County chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will honor one of their founding members this weekend with a special celebration in his memory.

SCV Camp 2215, Greene County Gaines Warriors, invites anyone interested to assemble with them this Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Canaan Baptist Church Cemetery off George Williams Road, as they honor the memory of Mark Chase Thornton, who was killed in a workplace accident last May at the age of 28. Thornton was a founding member of the Gaines Warriors and very active in local and regional SCV activities as Adjutant for SCV 2215.

SCV member Kenny Smith said Thornton was a major part of the organization and a great friend to many of the group’s members.

“Chase not only played a huge role in the development of our organization,” Smith said. “But, he was also a genuinely good person.”

“His presence is missed and we wanted to do something to honor him memory in the same vein that he honored the memories and legacies of so many before him.”

Smith said a marker in Thornton’s honor will be placed at the cemetery during the ceremony. There will also be a Civil War period salute featuring historical reenactors and artillery. SCV members will also present Thornton’s wife, Kelly Fick Thornton, with a flag during the event and conduct a libation ceremony at his grave.

Smith said SCV members from across Mississippi and Alabama are expected to attend. There will also be several guest speakers.

The event is set to begin at 10 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour. Smith said everyone interested is welcome to attend.