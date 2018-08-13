Errington named acting superintendent at SMCI
From Staff Reports
A Greene County native and veteran administrator at South Mississippi Correctional Institution (SMCI) has been tabbed as the Leakesville prison’s newest leader.
Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall announced Monday afternoon that SMCI Deputy Warden Joe Errington has been appointed acting superintendent.
Errington, 60, has spent his entire career with the MDOC at SMCI, starting as a correctional officer in March 1989. He has held several leadership positions over the years.
SMCI is the newest of the three state prisons. With 3,042 inmates today, it also has the fewest inmates of the three institutions. It can hold up to 3,082 inmates.
5 Comments
Congratulations Joe Errington! I know you will do a great job. I know you have the best for SMCI in your heart and are the person to lead SMCI to a better and safer place to work. I am so proud of you.
I’m sure he will do an awesome job again!!! Great decision!!!!
Congratulations Joe. You are the right man for the job. I sincerely hope that MDOC will get behind you and support you. MAKE SMCI GREAT AGAIN JOE!!
He runs a tight ship! Congratulations Joe Glen
👍🏼, you finally made it to the top!! Congratulations Joe Glenn!!! You’ve got this!!