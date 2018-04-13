Robertson warns residents of potential for severe weather

From Staff Reports

Greene County Emergency Management Agency Director Trent Robertson is warning area residents of the potential for severe weather over the next 24-36 hours.

Robertson said Friday afternoon that a weather system moving across the country could produce severe thunderstorms in the area, with heavy rain and the potential for damaging winds or possibly even tornadoes. Greene County could begin seeing storms develop mid-morning Saturday, with the greatest potential for extreme weather coming later in the afternoon, the EMA Director warned.

“The threat for severe weather will increase throughout the day up until around 5-to-6 p.m.,” Robertson told the Herald. “The biggest threat is going to be the possibility for strong, damaging winds of 7o MPH or greater, with the added threat of possible tornadoes.”

Robertson added that the storm system is expected to drop up to four inches of rain on the area, with heavy rainfall continuing even after the severe weather pushes through.

“There is a lot of rain expected on the back side of this front so residents should not get relaxed even after the severe weather threat has passed,” Robertson said. “I encourage all residents to take steps now to prepare for the incoming weather and to adjust plans for tomorrow accordingly.”

“I am hopeful that we don’t experience any severe weather, but it is a strong likelihood that some areas in the Pine Belt will.”