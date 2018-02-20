Miss Hospitality named for Leakesville and Greene County

From Staff Reports

This past Saturday the Greene County and Leakesville Hospitality Boards sponsored and English Tea in conjunction with the selection of its 2018 representatives.

The 2017 Greene County’s Miss Hospitality Dani Ellzey and Leakesville’s Miss Hospitality Kathryn Bolton served as hostesses and guest speakers. These ladies entertained guests reminiscing about their time serving as Miss Hospitality and giving on last performance of their local commercials. Both ladies were moved to tears during their farewell speeches, thanking family, friends, each other and local director, Jennifer McNeal for all of her assistance throughout the year.

“Dani and Kathryn have done an amazing job representing our area. From serving on local committees to meeting with County Supervisors, from working to implement local events to promoting Leakesville and Greene County around the state. These two have worked hard for us, I could not be more proud.”, said Jennifer McNeal

After a series of interviews, the presentation of speeches about Mississippi and original commercials about their areas, the 2018 Miss Hospitalities were selected and announced.

Greene County’s 2018 Miss Hospitality is Miss Kinley Thornton, of Sand Hill. She is the daughter of Mark and Michelle Thornton.

“I am very honored to serve my county and look forward to the coming year promoting Greene County,” said Kinley when asked how she felt when selected as Miss Hospitality.

Leakesville’ 2018 Miss Hospitality is Miss Shanna Pipkins of Leakesville. She is the daughter of Shannon and Kay Pipkins.

Shanna expressed her excitement by saying, “I am honored to serve my town, and look forward to sharing my love for it during my time as Leakesville’s Miss Hospitality.”

Kinley and Shanna will both represent their titles in Mississippi’s Miss Hospitality Pageant in July. During the week long program they will encourage tourism and economic development in Leakesville and Greene County to people from all corners of the state.

The Miss Hospitality Program is in its 69th year. Young women from all over the state have gotten their start as community and state leaders through this program. The Hospitality Board and Miss Hospitalities hope that you will make plans to support them and the community by attending the state program July 2-3 in Hattiesburg at the Saenger Theater.

Miss Jennifer, as all local Miss Hospitalities refer to her, said, “We are looking forward to seeing the ideas and excitement that Kinley and Shanna can bring to our area.”

Each of these young ladies are available for personal appearances and events, and can be contacted through the Greene County Miss Hospitality or Leakesville’s Miss Hospitality Facebook pages.