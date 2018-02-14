Two guards arrested during sweep at SMCI

From Staff Reports

A pair of South Mississippi Correctional Institution correctional officers has been arrested after the two were caught with contraband during a shakedown at the prison.

Jadijah Rawls, 21, a correctional officer trainee hired in November, and Diane Phillips, 64, a correctional officer since February 2014, were booked into the Greene County Jail on Tuesday under state law 47-5-193, which prohibits contraband in a correctional facility.

Officers seized a cellphone concealed on Rawls and $750 cash and $1,420 in Green dot numbers from Phillips on Tuesday morning.

More information to follow.