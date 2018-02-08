JCJC Greene County Center teams up with Ingalls to fill vacant shipfitter positions

From Staff Reports

Demand for skilled labor in the shipbuilding industry is growing and officials at the JCJC Greene County Center are hopeful a new partnership will allow them to help local residents take advantage of the career opportunities.

Center Director Clint James said JCJC is partnering with Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula to provide job training to help the company fill vacant positions. Ingalls is currently hiring shipfitter helpers for the company’s apprentice program, but has been having trouble filling the available spots. Starting pay for the positions is $17.19 per hour, plus benefits.

“I think this is a great opportunity for a lot of our residents to make a good living close to home,” James said. “We are excited about the partnership and are looking forward to helping students get placed in these positions.”

Residents interested in the training program must pre-apply for the shipfitter helper apprentice positions online at www.buildyourcareer.com. For more information on the training program at the JCJC Greene County Center, call (601)394-4421.