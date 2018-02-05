Inmate recaptured after allegedly attempting a carjacking and being shot by motorist

LUCEDALE, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate accused of breaking out of jail by tying up a guard and stealing his pickup truck has been recaptured.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections said 37-year-old Eugene Robinson was taken into custody after spending three days on the run.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said Robinson was taken into custody in Webster County after being shot while allegedly attempting to carjack a vehicle. Details at this time are limited. Robinson was taken to a nearby hospital in the custody of Mississippi Department of Corrections. Authorities said Robinson had escaped Saturday night from the George-Greene Regional Correctional Facility.

Robinson, in prison since 2003, was serving a 30-year sentence.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said Robinson was a trustee, saying that status gave him access to areas outside secured areas of the jail. Authorities say Robinson escaped and took the officer’s 2000 GMC Sonoma pickup, with a Greene County license plate.