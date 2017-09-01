Wildcats head to Vancleave looking for third win

From Staff Reports

The Greene County Wildcats hit the road for their first game away from campus tonight when they travel to Vancleave for a non-region matchup with the Bulldogs. It is the first of five straight road games for the Wildcats who are 2-0 after wins over West Lauderdale and George County at home.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the season with an opening loss to Forrest County AHS (46-33) and a win over West Harrison last week (30-12). It will be a big test for the GCHS defense as former Wildcat coach and GCHS alumnus David Chatham’s has the Bulldog offense pounding out 281 yards rushing per game. Junior running back C.J. Johnson (#26) and senior Layne Wise (#27) are both averaging over100 yards per game thus far.

Johnson also leads the Bulldog defense with 11 tackles per game and a team-high two fumble recoveries.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Vancleave.

Wildcat fans making the trip down Miss. 57 need to be aware of a parking issue at the Bulldogs’ stadium. Flood waters have closed the visitors parking lot and VHS officials have been forced to set up off-site parking at the high school with shuttle service provided to take fans back and forth to the stadium.

According to GCHS Principal Scott Bray, Vancleave officials are saying some parking may be available near the stadium, but that will be a close to game-time decision. Shuttle service will be available starting at 6 p.m. from the Vancleave High School parking area which is approximately two miles past the stadium on Miss. 57. That shuttle service will continue until shortly after kickoff and resume late in the fourth quarter to return fans to their vehicles. Shuttle service will not run during the main portion of the contest.

Some parking may be available in the home parking area, but it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be patient.