Operation Showtime nabs 18 on drug charges

Law enforcement officers on Thursday announced a large roundup of suspected drug traffickers culminating from a 6-month operation they are calling Operation Showtime.

The 6-month investigation was a joint operation between the newly-formed Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force (SMNTF) and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotic (MBN). Operation Showtime has so far resulted in the arrest of 18 individuals.

The SMNTF is comprised of agents from the George County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Lucedale Police Department and Leakesville Police Department. Those arrested were:

Jeannette L. Dennis – Sale of controlled substance (3 counts)

Beverly McDowell – Sale of controlled substance (1 count)

Robert C. Estep – Sale of controlled substance (2 counts)

Larry E. Fairley – Sale of controlled substance (2 counts)

Von R. Dunham – Transfer of controlled substance (1 count)

Dontay T. Jack – Sale of controlled substance (1 count)

Darrell W. Lawrence – Sale of controlled substance (2 counts)

Voin E. McDaniel, Jr. – Sale of controlled substance (2 counts)

Carla D. Riley – Sale of controlled substance (1 count)

Aaron J. Stokley – Sale of controlled substance (1)

Christine B. Thomas – Possession of controlled substance (Felony 1 count)

Kendall L. Hardin – Sale of controlled substance (2 counts)

Carl K. Blackston – Sale of controlled substance (1 count)

Roy Davis – Possession of controlled substance (1 count)

Teri M. Lambert – Possession of controlled substance (1 count)

Howard Street, Sr. – Sale of controlled substance (2 counts)

Matthew L. McKissick – Sale of controlled substance (2 counts)

Jacob D. Stringer – Possession of controlled substance (Felony 2 counts)

Addresses and other information on those arrested was not immediately available.

Suspects were arrested and transported to the George County Regional Jail where they are awaiting an initial appearance before a George County Justice Court Judge.

This is an ongoing investigation and there may be further arrests made at a later date.

Sheriff Havard said, the SMNTF will continue to work to reduce the drug problems in the George and Greene counties, and more operations such as this today will follow.

Any information concerning drug activity in your neighborhood, contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601)947-4811, Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (601)394-2342, Lucedale Police Department at (601)947-3261, or Leakesville Police Department at (601)394-2383. This information will be passed on to the Southeast Mississippi Narcotics Task Force.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5988. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.