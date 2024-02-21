Chavers sentenced to serve at least 20 years for deadly ATV crash in 2020

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Updated at 2:45 p.m. Feb. 21, 2024, to include statements from the District Attorney’s Office.

From Staff Reports

The George County man who crashed his ATV into a crowd of people in 2020, killing two and injuring several others, was sentenced to 40 years in the state penitentiary system early Wednesday.

Derrick Wayne Chavers, 38, of Lucedale, was sentenced to consecutive 20-year terms in prison on two manslaughter convictions Wednesday morning in Greene County Circuit Court. Judge Kathy King Jackson added a third 20-year sentence for the third count of aggravated assault, but ordered that sentence to be served concurrently with the other two.

Since the manslaughter convictions require that he serve at least 50 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole, Chavers will spend at least the next 20 years incarcerated for the crimes.

The mother of one of the victims said that while she was not completely satisfied with the length of the sentence, she and other family members are relieved that justice is being served.

“We are delighted that this is over and that (Chavers) is going to prison for what he did,” said Jean Lewis, the mother of Runnelstown teenager Thomas Levi Lewis who was one of the victims who died in the incident. “This man showed no remorse for what he did.”

“It (the sentencing) will not bring Levi back to us, but it does lift a weight off of us to know that he has to pay for what he has done.”

A jury comprised of Jackson County residents found Chavers guilty earlier this month on the manslaughter and aggravated assault charges in connection to the deaths of Lewis, who was 17 at the time, and of Wesley Kyle Smith, 23, of Lucedale. The two who were killed after Chavers drove his Can-Am Commander ATV through a group of people leaving a party on Louisiana Street. Smith was pronounced dead at Greene County Hospital shortly after the incident, while Lewis succumbed to his injuries the following day at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. Christopher Cody Smith, 25, of Lucedale, was seriously injured in the crash and several others sustained minor injuries.

“Chavers’ decisions that night are nothing short of devastating,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “The victims’ families are left without these cherished young me and Chavers’ own family is now devastated by his actions.”

“Even though justice was served by the jury and judge’s sentencing of Chavers, there is no justice that can ever replace a loved one.”

Assistant District Attorneys Robert Knochel and Carolyn Lewis prosecuted the case for the state.

“Chavers’ reckless behavior robbed two young me of their lives,” Knochel said. “The judge has now held him accountable for his actions, punishing him with 40 years in prison. This should serve as a reminder to all that bad decisions can shave serious consequences.”

Assistant D.A. Lewis commended the young adults who had been at the party and were witnesses to the incident on their courage in coming forward and assisting law enforcement with the investigation into the matter.

The press release from the district attorney’s office said that Judge Jackson, in making her decisions, “realized that the victims were simply party goers, and it was Chavers who was squarely to blame.”

The trial was held in Pascagoula Judge Jackson approved a change of venue request by Chavers’ attorneys, who argued he would not be able to get a fair trial in Greene County.

Chavers was indicted by a Greene County Grand Jury on the charges. That indictment also charged Chavers with tampering with physical evidence in the case but that charge was dismissed after testimony concluded last week. He reportedly changed clothes with another passenger in the ATV at the time of the wreck and also initially told investigators that his son was the one driving the ATV.

Chavers was returned to the custody of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to be held until he is transferred to the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.