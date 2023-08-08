PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS

Smith and Fairley defeated in supervisors’ races. Eubanks and Walley headed to runoff in sheriff’s race. Eubanks beats James to advance in chancery race.

From Staff Reports

There will be a major shakeup in the Greene County Board of Supervisors office in January as two incumbents were defeated in their party primary on Tuesday night and future for two others still hangs in the balance.

According to unofficial results, Dist. 3 incumbent Wayburn D. ‘Danny’ Smith and and current Dist. 5 Supervisor Gary Fairley were both defeated on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Dist. 2 incumbent Elton Clark is locked in a dead-heat with his Republican challenger and Dist. 4 incumbent John Wayne Barrow Sr. is headed for a primary runoff.

Smith was defeated by challenger Efird Eubanks by a handy 512-to-351 margin. With Scott Maxie taking 26 votes in the primary, Eubanks finished with 57.6 percent to avoid a runoff and win the election outright as there are no Democrat or independent candidates to face in November’s General Election.

There will be a runoff in Dist. 5, but Fairley will not be in it after finishing a close third in the 4-man Republican Primary. David M. Tingle claimed the top spot in the primary with 237 votes. Tingle appears set to face Adam Dixon on Aug. 28 after Dixon outpaced Fairley by a 193-to-177 margin. McLain Mayor Steve McCluskey finished a distant third with 102 votes. The winner between Tingle and Dixon will face Democrat Howard T. Garrett Sr. in November.

In Dist. 2, Clark and challenger Kendall Deese left the courthouse on Tuesday tied with 230 votes apiece, with only affidavit ballots remaining to be counted. The winner will move on to face lone Democratic Party candidate Fredrick Lenard ‘Pete’ Johnson in November.

Barrow, the longest serving current supervisor, outpaced his closest competitor by 126 votes, but didn’t earn the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Barrow will face Stuart McLeod later this month for the right to take on Democrat Roy Mack Holloman Jr. in the General Election. McLeod eaned 198 votes on Tuesday to finish second, while Jazon Mizell and George Cone III rounded out the race with 103 and 73 votes, respectively.

In Dist. 1, incumbent Dillon McInnis claimed 68.4 percent of the vote to defeat former supervisor James J. Radcliff for that seat, making McInnis the only current supervisor to secure re-election after the first round of voting.

Former FBI agent and current chief school resource officer for the county school district, Stacy Eubanks, was the top candidate on Tuesday in the race to replace longserving county sheriff Stanley McLeod. Eubanks claimed 1,203 votes, while county constable Ryan E. Walley came in a close second with 1,180 votes. Those two will face off in the Republican Runoff with the winner moving on to face independent candidate Michael Crawford in the General Election.

Larry Byrd, who finished second to current sheriff Stanley McLeod senior four years ago; finished a distant fourth with 347 votes, while Stanley McLeod Jr. came in third with 794 votes (22.5 percent).

Several other races are headed to runoffs in the Republican Primary as well. In the race to replace retiring Justice Court Judge Jeff Byrd in Post 1, Vince West and Kerney Kittrell are headed to a runoff after finishing first and second, respectively, in that 4-man race. West led the ticket with 810 votes (41.73 percent), while Kittrell finished with 655 (33.75 percent). Ronnie Watson and Walter Sellers rounded out the ticket with 295 and 181 vote totals.

In Post 2, current Justice Court Judge Shannon Busby won the Republican Primary over Leakesville attorney Ryan Longmire by a 834-to-724 margin. Busby will seek to finalize his re-election bid in November, but will have to get past challenger Rosilyn Renee’ Johnson, who was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

A runoff is also set in the race to fill the Post 2 Constable position vacated by Walley’s bid to move up to the county’s top law enforcement post. Hayden West and Beverly Molten Breland will face off on Aug. 29 after finishing first and second in Tuesday’s Republican Primary. West led the ticket with 601 botes, compared to Breland’s 445. Wayne Harrison (390 votes), Bobby Joe Meadows (285 votes) and John C. Hollinghead Sr. (211 votes) finished out the ticket. The winner of the runoff will assume the position in January as their are no Democrat or independent candidates.

Incumbent Chancery Clerk Michelle ‘Shelley’ Dobbins Eubanks defeated challenger Sarah James by a solid 58-to-42 percent margin on Tuesday. Eubanks now moves on to face former county purchasing clerk Lavon ‘Bolton’ Pringle, who was unchallenged in the Democratic Party Primary.

Incumbent county attorney / prosecutor Lee Turner lost his re-election bid to fellow Leakesville attorney Chris Dobbins in the Republican Party Primary. Dobbins claimed a 1,785-to-1,692 vote win. Since no candidates qualified on the Democratic Party ticket, Dobbins will serve the next 4-year term, beginning in January.

Multiple incumbent office holders had a worry free Tuesday as they drew no challengers in their re-election bids. Those inlcude Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds, Tax Assessor/Collector Mark Holder, Coroner Ladd Pulliam, Post 2 Constable Pam Anderson, and election commissioners Lisa Bivens (Dist. 2) and Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Ross (Dist. 4).

State and Regional Races

In key state races, the much anticipated General Election matchup of incumbent Gov. Tate Reeves and Democrat Brandon Presley is now officially set. Reeves easily defeated John Witcher and David Grady Hardigree in the Republican primary, claiming 63 percent of the vote in Greene County and 75 percent statewide. Presley, a former mayor of his hometown of Nettleton and current Northern District Public Service Commissioner defeated Bob Hickingbottom and Gregory Wash, both of Jackson, in the Democratic Primary and will join Independent Gray Gwendolyn in challenging Reeves in November

In the hottest and most contentious race on the Republican ballot incumbent Lt. Gov. Delbert Hoseman held a slight lead over State Sen. Chris McDaniel, of Ellisville, in a 4-person race at press time. McDaniel won Greene County handily with 1,981 votes, compared to Hosemann’s 1,234.

D. Ryan Grover of Hattiesburg was unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Incumbent Dale Goodin, of New Augusta, appears to be headed for a runoff in his bid to keep the Dist. 105 seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Greene County attorney Elliot Burch was leading the 3-man ticket in the Republican Primary at press time, with Brewertown resident and businessman Matt Brewer sitting in third place. Burch easily claimed Greene and George County precincts, while Goodin was the high vote-getter in Perry County. Burch led by a 2,922-to-1,882 margin over Goodin at press time.

The winner of that runoff will move on to face Democrat Matthew Daves in November. Dist. 105 encompasses the majority of Greene and Perry counties, along with the Rocky Creek and Shimpan precincts in George County.

Robin Robinson appears to have won the Dist. 42 seat in the State Senate, which includes the Jones, Piave and Wade precincts. Robinson claimed 56 percent of the vote over Don Hartness in the Republican Primary. No Democrats qualified to seek the post.

Incumbent Southern District Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell was trailing Nelson Wayne Carr in the Republican primary at press time.

Four Democrats have lined up to challenge former State Senator and current Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Robert Bradford appears to have claimed the Democratic Party nomination outright over Terry Rogers II, Robert Briggs and Bethany Hill to earn the right to face Gipson in the November general election.

Incumbent State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney easilty defeated Mitch Young in the Republican Primary and moves on to face Democrat Bruce Burton in the General Election.

For the open seat of Southern District Transportation commissioner, Republican state Rep. Charles Busby will face independent Steven Brian Griffin in November.

Several other statewide races will be decided in November’s General Election. Democrat Greta Martin, an attorney from Jackson, is challenging Republican incumbent Attorney General Lynn Fitch; Democrat Shuwaski Young will face Republican incumbent Secretary of State Michael Watson; Democrat Addie Green will challenge Republican incumbent David McRae for the office of State Treasurer; Democrat Larry Bradford is challenging Republican incumbent Shad White for the office of State Auditor.

In House District 86, which includes the State Line precinct of Greene County, incumbent Shane Barnett will face Democratic challenger Annita Bonner in November.

District Attorney Angel Meyers McIlrath is unchallenged in her re-election bid in the 19th Judicial District, which includes Greene County.

Likewise, Dist. 43 State Senator Dennis DeBar Jr. will maintain his position after drawing no challengers.