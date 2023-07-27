Busby seeks re-election to continue serving as Post 2 Justice Court Judge

Special to the Herald

First of all, I would like to say thank you again for your vote of confidence and support for electing me as your Justice Court Judge for Post 2. There are many people both in and out of Post 2 that have helped with my campaign for re-election, and I am truly thankful for the support.

When I took the oath of office, I vowed to follow the United States and Mississippi Constitution and the Mississippi Rules of Criminal Procedure. I have fulfilled my oath, and if re-elected, I will continue to serve this office and the people with respect and dignity you deserve with fair and impartial judgment.

I ask for your vote and continued support in the August 8 Republican Primary.

Thank you,

Shannon Busby

Paid political advertisement by Shannon Busby.