Gary Fairley seeking re-election as Supervisor for District Five

To the voters of Dist. 5;

Serving as your District Supervisor is an honor and a privilege. I am proud of the accomplishments we have made in moving Dist. 5 forward.

In January 2021, the board made the decision to hire an Economic Development Director, and under the direction of the Board of Supervisors, we have secured over $5 million through our state and federal legislators.

We have worked to build relationships with our state and federal delegates. Both sitting U.S. Senators have visited Dist. 5 and our county.

Four years ago, I said I wanted to open Greene County for business. Today, the industrial park in Leakesville has 20-plus new jobs with CEMCO, and we have a new 415-acre industrial park with Class-I Rail Access in McLain that is ready for industrial development.

We have been able to make improvements to the district and the county. And further plans are in place for future improvements.

The old factory building is now a vacant lot and is soon to be ready for development;

Upgrades have been made to the Rural Events Center;

We have resurfaced several miles of road in Dist. 5, and plans are in place for future resurfacing of more roads;

We have plans for a new MSU Extension office;

We are working toward getting a new Emergency Management and 911 Call Center;

The bridge on Old Hwy. 24 at Brushy Creek will be replaced this year; and

The bridge at Atkinson Creek is also scheduled to be repaired this year.

The very best way to move Dist. 5 and Greene County forward is through economic development, providing the needed funding for improvements to our roads and bridges and other projects. I believe we have now set the table, and we are in the right position to experience great growth in our district and county.

I am as committed as ever to doing what is right for Dist. 5 and to moving it and Greene County forward. So, I ask for your vote, and I will very much appreciate your support in the upcoming Republican Primary in the August election.

Thank you,

Gary Fairley

Paid political advertisement by Gary Fairley.