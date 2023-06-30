Larry Byrd asks voters for support in race for sheriff

Special to the Herald

Hello, citizens. I would like to announce my candidacy for the office of Sheriff in Greene County.

I have called Greene County home for the past 55 years. I reside in the Neely community, and I have four children and nine grandchildren. It is my intention to make much needed changes to ensure safety in this county for my children and grandchildren, as well as yours.

There is no candidate for the office of sheriff in Greene County that has experience of being a sheriff because none of us have ever actually held that office. What are the job duties of a sheriff? A sheriff is responsible for law enforcement on the county level. The sheriff’s deputies carry out most law enforcement duties while the sheriff, an elected official, manages their activities. The office of sheriff is about making sure the right people are in place to carry out law enforcement. It’s about management!

I have managed crews of up to 1,200 men and women to successfully complete and carry out numerous duties. Do your own research. Ask around. What kind of experience are you looking for?

I greatly appreciated those of you who supported me four years ago, and I ask for your continued support in the upcoming election. Let’s work together to make Greene County a safe place to live, work and play.

God bless,

Larry Byrd

