Walley announces campaign to be next Greene Co. Sheriff

My name is Ryan Walley and I would like to announce my candidacy for Sheriff in Greene County. I am a lifelong resident of Greene County. I am currently Post 1 Constable for Greene County. Its been a honor to serve the people of our county for the past 12 years and thank you for all the support I have received while being Constable. I would like to ask for your support again as your sheriff. I believe my public service experience can make a difference in our county. Please cast your vote for me, Ryan Walley, in the August 8 Republican Primary.

Thank you, Ryan Walley

