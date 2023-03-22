West seeks to serve the voters or Post 1 as Justice Court Judge

Special to the Herald

Sand Hill resident Vince West is asking voters in Greene County – Post 1 for their vote and support in his bid to serve them as their next Justice Court Judge.

West, who is a current Greene County employee and a former county supervisor from Dist. 3, says his experience in county government and conservative values will serve him well in representing the people of Post 1 in the position.

West says he looks forward to visiting with voters on the campaign trail and listening to their concerns. He will also have a formal announcement, outlining his qualifications and views on the key judicial position in a future edition of the newspaper.

Paid Political Advertisement by Vince West – Candidate