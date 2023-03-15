Wildcats start busy week with win over Jackson Academy

By RUSSELL TURNER | Herald Editor

After a short week last week with just two games, the GCHS Wildcats are back in high gear this week with three game dates on the schedule as the Wildcats look to get on a roll with the start of region play looming.

They got off to a good start on Tuesday with a 6-5 win over Jackson Academy at D’Iberville. The Wildcats jumped out to a 5-0 lead by the third inning and held off a late surge by the Raiders for the win.

Senior pitcher Collin Pipkins continued to appear in top form for GCHS as he won his second game in less than a week. Pipkins struck out 10 batters on Tuesday, giving him 15 punch outs in the past two starts. He was also 2-for-4 at the plate with a double, a RBI and a run scored.

Seniors Phillip Herring and Luke Barfield drove in two runs each. Herring continued his hot hitting, going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles and a run scored to go with his two RBIs. Barfield finished with a double and a sacrifice fly. Senior Calup Williams had a hit a two runs scored.

Junior Peyton Errington was 2-for-4 on the night with two runs scored, while his classmate Brycen Johnson had a single and a RBI.

The Wildcats split games with Wayne County and Purvis last week, claiming a 4-0 win on the road against the War Eagles on Thursday and dropping a 5-0 decision at home to the Tornadoes on Saturday. GCHS took advantage of three errors by the home team and a solid pitching performance by Pipkins in the win over Wayne County. GCHS managed just four hits in the game, but Pipkins held WCHS to just three en route to a complete-game shutout. He finished with 15 strikeouts and gave up just one free pass, a leadoff walk in the bottom of the second. Pipkins struck out the side in three separate innings, including the seventh to put the game away.

“That was the most efficient outing of Collin’s Wildcat career,” Head Coach Nick Chatham said. “He struck out 15 with just 90 pitches so that is pretty solid.”

“We only had to make six defensive plays in the game.”

Junior Izayah Jordan led GCHS at the plate with two hits and a RBI. Brycen Johnson had a hit and a RBI for GCHS, while senior Luke Barfield led the team with two runs scored. Phillip Herring doubled and scored to round out the Cats’ offensive production.

On Saturday, GCHS fell behind 2-0 after three innings and was never able to get anything going at the plate in a 5-0 loss to Purvis. The loss came despite a good outing from starting pitcher Brayden Bufkin, who scattered eight hits over six innings of work and allowed just one earned run.

Junior Peyton Errington recorded the Wildcats’ only hit of the game

“We are getting better (at the plate),” Chatham said about his team’s lack of offensive production of late. “It may not look that way on the stat sheet, but honestly, we have some guys that are hitting the ball well, but just don’t have a lot to show for it.”

“But, we also have to have more guys start to step up, wo right now, we are still trying to find the right mix in the lineup.”

The Wildcats were scheduled to continue their appearance in the Battle at the Beach in a rare Wednesday afternoon game, taking on East Webster with a 4 p.m. first pitch. They will wrap up a busy week on Friday against Smith’s Station (Ala.) at St. Martin.

The real fun begins next week when GCHS kicks off region play with a home-and-away series against Pass Christian on Tuesday and Friday.