Beverly Molten Breland makes case for Constable – Post 1

Special to the Herald

My name is Beverly Molten Breland and I would like to announce my candidacy for the office of Constable Post One.

As a life-long resident of Greene County, I consider myself very fortunate to live and work in our community.

My parents are the late Percy Molten and Annie Molten of Leakesville. I am married to Byron Breland and we have five children and 14 grandchildren. I am a member of the New Covenant Ministry House of Hope where Dr. Fred R. McCann serves as my pastor.

I am a candidate with integrity, honesty and experience. I have more than 21 years of experience in law enforcement and public safety. Early in my career, I worked with the South Mississippi Correctional Institution as a correctional commander. I am currently employed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office where I serve as the Jail Administrator / Inmate Transport Officer, 911 Telecommunicator, and Law Enforcement Dispatcher.

I believe public service is a responsibility we all share. However, it is my desire to put forth my best effort towards the well being of Greene County, our communities, and our children. I want to be a contributor to this wonderful place we call home and I believe by electing me as your next Constable, I can put my experience to work towards the growth and prosperity of this county.

It is with great honor that I ask for your support in the upcoming election as your next Constable Post One.

Beverly Molten Breland

Paid political advertisement by Beverly Molten Breland