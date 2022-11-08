ELECTION RESULTS

Walley claims Dist. 1 School Board post, while Dist. 2 heads to runoff

Anderson wins Constable race; Taylor and Cole win judge races

From Staff Reports

Greene County voters went to the polls on Tuesday and selected one new member to the Greene County Board of Education, while the other seat on the ballot will have to be decided in a runoff in three weeks.

According to unofficial results, retired educator Shannon Walley Walters claimed 51.6 percent of the votes cast in District 1 to win that seat outright. Walters earned 389 votes to win the race to replace current board member Sue Eubanks, who is retiring. Wayne T. ‘Buddy’ Davis Jr. tallied 242 votes on Tuesday, but that was not enough to force a runoff. Joshua J. Jordan, the third person on the ballot, received 103 votes.

In District 2, incumbent Curtis J. Hill led a tightly-contested 3-person ticket, but still has work to do in his re-election bid. Hill claimed 197 votes on Tuesday, giving him 36 percent of the total tally. Challenger Shena Knight finished second with 174 votes (31.8 percent), while Brenda Debose Mosley received 136 votes (24.9 percent).

Voters in District 2 will head back to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to decide between Hill and Knight as their representative on the school board.

Pam Anderson claimed nearly 62 percent of the votes in the special election to fill the unexpired term of Constable – Post 2. Anderson’s vote total stood at 964 on Tuesday, giving her a solid win over James ‘Adam’ Kelley, in the race to replace former constable James Wilkins, who resigned earlier this year.

Greene County voters also helped decide who will represent the 4th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. Republican Mike Ezelle won a lopsided victory over two opponents in Greene County, taking 2,852 votes for 83 percent of the county’s total tally. His margin was not as big across the district, but close, giving the Associated Press reason to call the election in his favor shortly after 9 p.m. According to media reports, Ezell had over 74 percent of the district-wide vote at that time with 96 percent of precincts reporting. Democrat Johnny L. DuPree took 542 votes in Greene County and roughly 24 percent of the vote district wide. Libertarian Alden Patrick Johnson finished a distant third.

Challenger Ashlee Cole defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck by a solid margin for the right to serve as chancellor for Place 2 of Mississippi’s 16th Chancery Court District. Cole won handily in Greene County with a 2,117-to-1,035 margin over Hasbrouck. Media reports showed her with a 58-to-42 percent margin across the district.

Chancery Judges D. Neil Harris and Mark Maples were unopposed in their re-election bids.

On the circuit court side, Calvin Taylor claimed Place 3 in the 19th Judicial District over Stephen W. Burrow and Shon Ellerby. Taylor, who will replace retiring judge Dale Harkey, took roughly 48 percent of the Greene County vote and 54 percent across the 3-county district. Burrow came in second with 33 percent in Greene County, while Ellerby was a distant third in Greene County and district-wide.

Former Assistant District Attorney Keith Miller was unopposed in his bid to replace retiring judge Robert Krebs for the Place 1 post on the court. Place 2 inclumbent, Judge Kathy King Jackson , was unopposed for her Place 2 position on the court.

Affidavit ballots remain to be counted, but are not expected to have an impact on the results.