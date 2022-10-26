See You at the Fair …    Big things in store this weekend at the Rural Events Center

By ANNETTE HARVISON / Herald Staff

It’s that time again. The 2nd annual Old-Time Greene County Fair is here again, and organizers are hoping to see a great turnout for an even more exciting fair this year. And even a little rain that’s in the forecast won’t dampen the spirits of fair goers.

“We’ve grown a lot more (since last year),” fair committee member Jarma Farmer said. “We’ve got the Lucky Dog demonstrations and all the exhibits.”

“We are highlighting Greene County,” committee member Shonna Kay Pierce said.

There is a full entertainment lineup and lots of activities for everyone to have a good time. The hot air balloon will be a big highlight of this year’s event, and lots of people are excited to see such a sight in Leakesville. This year’s fair will feature a few midway rides as well as delicious fair food . And, it’s time to see who gets the bragging rights for the next year when we see who wins all the contests.

“We’ve got lots of talented county residents, and people should get out and see the local craftsmanship,” Farmer said.

Those entering items to be judged can drop off at the Arts and Crafts Building (next to the arena) on Thursday from 1-6 p.m. Judging will take place on Friday, and exhibits will be available for viewing on Friday and Saturday. All entries must be picked up Saturday between 5-7 p.m.

Fair gates will open to guests Friday night at 5 p.m. Fair goers can enjoy rides, lots of vendors, food and a good time visiting with friends and family. The Greene County Fair Queen and Princess will be named Friday night with the pageant that begins at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $25, and attire for the pageant is dressy or casual fall apparel. The winner of the pageant will need to return to the fair on Saturday to greet attendees.

“We are looking forward to the pageant,” Farmer said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The livestock show will begin on Saturday morning at 8 a.m. Gates will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and this year, with something new, Farmer said. Saturday’s schedule is packed full of fun and activities. Lots of vendors will be on site with handmade crafts and goods. The fair committee said having the fair is a great way to highlight local vendors, and this year, there are many.

“In the livestock show this year, we will have dairy goats,” Farmer said. “We are excited about that.”

“We have about 115 vendors signed up,” Pierce said. “They are from everywhere. All over the state and Louisiana. We have lots of local vendors signed up, and that’s what we want.”

Lots of other contests will take place throughout the weekend, including the Liar’s contest, the Prettiest Rooster contest, car show and barbeque cook-off. Winners for the car show and cook-off will be announced during Saturday’s entertainment. There is still time to enter any of the contests, so be sure to get your entry form ready and see if you are a winner. A Gospel Showdown will be held on Sunday, and local choirs, groups and individuals are invited to participate.

“We have lots of entertainment lined up for the fair,” Pierce said. “The entertainment starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.”

“Local political candidates will have a few minutes to speak on the stage between 11 and 12.”

Leakesville resident Amber Holifield will be the emcee for the fair, and she will also be performing during Saturday’s lineup. A list of entertainers will take the stage, including several musical acts from around the state and the Step It Up Cloggers.

Arena seating will be available, or you can bring your own chairs to set up in front of the stage.

Fair organizers are excited for this year’s event, and they have been working hard since last year to make it bigger and better. One of the biggest highlights for this year’s fair will be the hot air balloon scheduled for Saturday evening. Tickets for the hot air balloon have been on sale for several weeks now, and they are available at P&M Farm Supply. Presale ticket holders will be first in line for the balloon, and remaining tickets will be sold at the fair.

“The fair will be a great place to be this weekend,” Pierce said. “There really is something for everyone.”

And, something that will be fun for both participants and spectators will be the mechanical bull. If you think you’re lucky or a pro bull rider, come try out your skills on the bucking bull at the fair. Other fun rides will be swings, the bungee jump, laser tag, inflatables, the Mind Winder, stunt cars (rides will have tickets) and face painting.

“We will have a petting zoo this year, too,” Farmer said. “The kids will have a good time with that.”

Gates will be open from 12- p.m. on Sunday, and Veterans get in free on this day. A program honoring veterans will be held on Sunday, and service members will be recognized throughout the day. The Gospel Showdown will be on Sunday, and groups are invited to come out and sing.

“This is good family fun that’s affordable,” Pierce said. “Tickets are only $5 for ages three and up, and under three gets in free.”

“Greene County is our paradise, and we want people to see what we have.”

Farmer said RV hookups are available to rent during the event. The hookups are located at the rural events center and are $35 per night. To reserve a spot, contact Missy Lewis at (601)770-3017. For convenience, fair goers will have access to an ATM on fairgrounds.

For those still wanting to enter a contest, there is still time. Visit greenecountyruraleventscenterms.com for forms. For pageant information, contact Ashley Smith at (601)394-9250; Gospel Showdown contact Amber Holifield at (601)3943391; BBQ cook-off contact (601)394-5070; tractors and farm equipment contact A.J. Hollimon at (601)508-5510; Car Show information can be found at Polkey’s Paint and More or Crager Mechanic Works or by calling (601)525-6895; and vendors can contact Jarma Farmer at (601)394-7654 or Susan Turner at (601)394-7029.