SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS…

McInnis wins Dist. One seat on county’s Board of Supervisors

From Staff Reports

For the second time in just over a year, the citizens of District 1 will have new representation on the Greene County Board of Supervisors.

Leakesville forester Dillon McInnis defeated James Radcliff for the seat in a special election held Tuesday. According to unofficial results, McInnis claimed a 449-to-264 victory over Radcliff, who has held the office since September 2020 when he was appointed to the board following the death of longtime supervisor G.L. Dearman.

Turnout on Tuesday was less than 50 percent of the district’s registered voters. District 1 has just one precinct and McInnis carried a 373-to-238 margin from votes cast at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center. McInnis also claimed a big, 50-vote margin among absentee ballots, claiming 76 of the early votes, compared to 26 for Radcliff.

McInnis will take the reigns in Dist. 1 in short order as he will be sworn into office soon after the vote totals are certified by election officials, which will be no sooner than next Wednesday and no later than Friday, Nov. 12.