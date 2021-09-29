Voter registration deadline for November Special Election for Dist. 1 supervisor is Monday

From Staff Reports

Residents in Dist. 1 wanting to help choose their next county supervisor have until this coming Monday to register to vote, if they aren’t already on the county’s voter roles.

Voters in Dist. 1 will go to the polls on Nov. 2 to choose who will finish out the remainder of the current term. The deadline to register to participate in the Special Election is Monday, Oct. 4 at 5 p.m.

Greene County Circuit Clerk Cecelia Bounds said the office will not have extended hours for voter registration for the Nov. election, but county residents have other options for completing their voter registration.

“We will not have extended weekday hours or Saturday hours for voter registration this time as this is a special election in only a single district,” Bounds said. “However voters are not required to appear before the clerk to register to vote. More than half of our new voters now register via mail or when updating their driver’s license.”

Voters will choose between current supervisor James Radcliff and local forester and business owner Dillon McInnis. Radcliff, who is also a Leakesville area businessman, was appointed as the interim supervisor by the four other members of the board following the death of longtime county leader G.L. Dearman in August 2020. Radcliff had challenged Dearman in the previous election and was unanimously approved by the other board members to fill the seat until the special election could be held. The date for the election was determined by state election law.

For voter registration by mail, all voter registration applications must be postmarked by Oct. 4, 2021. To be eligible to cast a ballot in November’s Special Election, voters must be a resident of Mississippi and the county, city, town or district for 30 days prior to the election.

The Mississippi Secretary of State’s website lists several locations for residents to register to vote, such as the local Circuit Clerk’s office, municipal clerk’s office or the Department of Public Safety. Any state or federal agency offering government services can help with registering to vote as well. The voter registration application can also be used to update voter information if voters have moved or changed their name since the last time they voted.

“Voter registration forms can be downloaded from the Yall Vote page on the Secretary of State website, or call to have a form mailed or emailed,” Bounds said. “Absentee ballots are still available for the November Special Election as well.”

The special election will be the first using the county’s new voting equipment, Bounds said.

“We are also excited to debut the new voting equipment in this election,” Bounds said. “We believe our voters will be pleased with the ease of use and be confident with a ballot that is personally scanned by the voter at the precinct.”

To verify your voter registration information, visit the “Are You Registered to Vote?” section of the Yall Vote website. If the information listed on the website is incorrect, voters should contact the circuit clerk’s office to get the information corrected as soon as possible. Voters should also be sure to review upcoming deadlines listed in the 2021 Elections Calendar.

Residents can register to vote at any time, even on non-election years. But, in order to cast a ballot in this special election, residents must be registered to vote by Monday, Oct. 4.