One suspect in Benndale ATM incident surrenders to police

Two other suspects in the attempted heist remain at large

From Staff Reports

One of three suspects wanted for their alleged involvement in a attempted ATM theft in Benndale on Sept. 18 has turned himself into authorities.

Joe Howard McLeod, 34, of McLain, surrendered to officials in George County this past Saturday. McLeod was the lead suspect being sought in connection to the attempted theft of an ATM machine at the Benndale Superstore. According to a statement by the George County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, McLeod was in custody at the George County Regional Correctional Facility under a $15,000 commercial bond. He is being charged with attempted grand larceny in the case.

Officials in Lucedale said McLeod should be considered armed and dangerous when they issued a warrant for his arrest after deputies responded to the Benndale Superstore on Miss. 26 for a report of an attempted ATM theft with shots fired. A witness told authorities he saw three people attempting to rob the ATM at the store.

When the three suspects fled the scene, the eyewitness attempted to follow them, but told police he stopped after one of the suspects in the vehicle fired shots at the his vehicle.

McLeod was quickly identified as the suspect after the vehicle the witness followed was traced back to him. The two other suspects, one male and one female, have yet to be identified.

These are ongoing investigations. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601)947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877-787-5898 or online through the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers’ website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.