McLain man among suspects sought in George Co. ATM theft

From Staff Reports

The George County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with ties to McLain as a suspect in an attempted ATM theft Sunday morning in Benndale.

George County Sheriff Keith Havard said in a press release on Tuesday that Joe Howard McLeod, 34, is wanted for grand larceny and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

George County deputies responded to the Benndale Superstore on Miss. 26 for a report of an attempted ATM theft with shots fired. The caller reported to the dispatcher that they observed the suspects attempting to rob the ATM at the store and pulled into the parking lot. At that time, the witnes said, three suspects fled the scene in the direction of Wiggins in a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado with a missing tailgate and Mississippi license plate FR12443. The pursuit ended after one of the suspects in the vehicle fired shots at the witness’s vehicle.

Through further investigation, investigators have identified McLeod (34) as a sustpect. McLeod is described as a black male, approximately 6-6 and 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair that he may be wearing in braids. McLeod has ties to both the McLain and Louisiana areas.

The two other suspects, one male and one female, have yet to be fully identified the press release stated. The female is believed to be from the Louisiana area.

George County Justice Court has issued a warrant for McLeod for Grand Larceny. Investigators do consider him to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees McLeod or knows his whereabouts, is asked to contact your local authorities or the George County Sheriff’s Office at (601)947-4811.

Anonymous crime tips can be made by calling (877)787-5898 or online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com. A link to the tip line is also available at www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.