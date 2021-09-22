L’ville Subway restaurant targeted in Tues. morning burglary

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

From Staff Reports

Officials with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary on Main Street in Leakesville early Tuesday morning.

The break-in occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday at the Subway restaurant next to Dollar General and was discovered by employees reporting to work Tuesday morning. Investigator Adam Kelly, who is heading up the investigation, told the Herald that the perpetrator broke a locked key box near the front entrance of the store that occasionally held an extra key for delivery drivers making after hours drops at the location. Surveillance video from inside the store shows a lone individual walking straight to the cash register at the serving counter and removing the cash drawer, which reportedly contained about $100 in cash left overnight for employees to make change with the following day.

“That’s all they took,” Kelly said. “They went straight to the cash register, grabbed the drawer and left the scene.”

Kelly said the burglary appears to be a targeted, solitary incident as no other break-ins were reported in Leakesville overnight.

The officer said a person of interest has been identified in the case, but he was not ready to release that person’s name late Tuesday.

Anyone with information they think can aid in the investigation is asked to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (601)394-2341 or make an anonymous report through the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers Hotline at (877)787-5898. Reports can also be submitted online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.