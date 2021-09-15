Bucks claim 20-0 Homecoming win over Rams

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

By BRAD CROWE – Herald Staff

The Sand Hill Bucks capped off homecoming festivities on Tuesday evening in style with a 20-0 victory over the McLain Rams. The Bucks’ running game was in full force, building momentum throughout the first half that allowed them to pull away for a big win down the final stretch.

After a slow start for both squads, the Bucks finally reached pay dirt midway through the second quarter on a 13-yard touchdown run by Fisher Beal, who then converted for two more points with a 2-yard carry across the goal line.

Beal picked up where he left off on the first drive of the third quarter, breaking loose for a 40-yard touchdown run to extend the Bucks’ lead. Head coach Danny Turner said based on his talent and impact for the offense, many would probably never guess that Beal had never played football before this fall.

“He’s a first-year ball player. He’s never played before,” Turner said. “We knew he could run hard. He plays like a bull in practice, and we just kept telling him, ‘Show them what you show us.’ And he did tonight. He ran the ball hard and had a great game.”

In the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, the Bucks tacked on one last score, this time on a 25-yard pass from quarterback Gage Stinson to tight end Eli Herring.

Turner said he couldn’t be more proud of the Bucks’ performance on Tuesday, as it encompassed all of the hard work they’ve put in during each practice throughout the past couple months.

“They come out and work really hard every day, and the results of that showed tonight,” Turner said. “McLain’s got some really talented athletes over there, but these guys stepped up on both sides of the ball and did their job. When you do your job and work together as a team, you win the ballgame.”

The Bucks will be back in action next Tuesday with a road game against the Richton Rebels, and they’ll close out the regular season at home against Perry Central on Sept. 28. As for McLain, the Rams will travel to Perry Central next Tuesday for a bout with the Bulldogs then return home to host Richton on Sept. 28 in the regular season finale.