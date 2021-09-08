A Fair Response … Plans for Oct. 30 Greene County Fair continue to expand

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Fair committee members excited about community’s response to their plans for event

By ANNETTE HARVISON

Herald Staff

Organizers of the Old Time Greene County Fair have continued planning the event with high hopes of a great turnout from locals, and a new feature has been added to keep the fun going.

The fair is set for Saturday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Greene County Rural Events Center, across from the high school. Activities will take place throughout the day, from games for the youngsters to live music and even a car show and farm equipment show. Mark your calendars so you don’t miss the fun, and be sure to start getting your entries ready now.

Greene County Fair Committee members are proud to announce SWA Championship Wrestling has been added to the schedule of the day’s events. The wrestling ring will be set up inside the arena, and the show will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets will be $10 at the door, and those with an Old Time Greene County Fair admission ticket will get a $1 discount. Stands will be available for seating or bring your lawn chair.

“We are beginning to get arts and crafts vendors,” GC Fair Committee Treasurer Susan Turner said. “Things seem to be falling in place.”

Organizers have been planning many events throughout the day, with something for everyone. Live entertainment will be performed throughout the day, from singing, clogging and live music, including the local Chickasawhay Celtics dulcimer group. Several arts and crafts will be on display, and no county fair would be complete without something to eat. For those wanting to put their skills to the test can enter their canned goods and wares for judging.

While the deadline for vendors and sponsors was originally set for Aug. 28, organizers moved the date due Hurricane Ida. There is still plenty of room for baked goods, canned goods, woodworking items, horticulture projects, antique cars and farm equipment and more. Turner said there’s still time to sign up and be part of the fair. Committee members are committed to keeping all fair goers safe, so those bringing farm equipment can leave the equipment on the trailer for viewing.

“We are hoping more sign up,” Turner said. “We are looking for antique cars, antique farm equipment and vendors with goods.”

“If you do bring something, we would like you to share an interesting fact about your piece of equipment, something to initiate conversation.”

All items submitted for judging must be delivered Thursday night before the fair (Oct. 28), with more details to come about drop-off location and time. Entries will be judged Friday, and items will then be displayed at the fair on Saturday. Committee members said winning entries will receive a ribbon and payout.

“We are still working on other small parts of the fair,” Turner said.

The day is sure to be jam-packed with fun and entertainment, and with the SWA Wrestling included in the schedule, the fun will keep on going into the night. The fair committee is hoping for a grand event and a grand turnout that everyone will look forward to year after year. Their plan is to have an annual event that will last several days, complete with carnival rides. They are looking forward to local support to make it happen.

“We want people to show up,” Turner said. “We are doing this for the county.”

Old Time Greene County Fair t-shirts are on sale at http://stores.inksoft.com/greene_county_fair for people wanting to show their excitement and support for the event. The link to order t-shirts and more information can be found on the Old Time Greene County Fair Facebook page.

The Old Greene County Fair Committee members are working hard behind the scenes, and they are your friends and neighbors. Chairpersons for the committee are Allison Dykes and Missy Lewis. Jarma Farmer and Beverly Allen are over the arts and crafts portion of the event, and Susan Turner is in charge of food vendors. Phil Turner is in charge of the ag day and farm equipment, and the car show announcer will be Randy Miller. Angie Byrd is in charge of 4-H exhibits. Julie Miller is coordinating entertainment, and Janie Dixon is leading children’s activities. Juanita Hollinghead is in charge of community resources, with Shonna Kay Pierce covering graphics and advertising.