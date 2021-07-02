Wreck claims lives of two Greene County men

From Staff Reports

Sheriff Stanley McLeod said his office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday afternoon on Old Avera Road.

A small SUV struck the rear end of a debris removal truck working along Old Avera Road around 1 p.m., McLeod said. Father and son, Waylon Strickland and Lamar Strickland died at the scene while a passenger in the vehicle was transferred to Forrest General Hospital for her injuries. Keeli Dearman, girlfriend of Waylon Strickland, was in the backseat of the vehicle. McLeod said he is unsure of her condition at this time.

More information will follow as it becomes available.