David West seeks support from voters in bid to be Leakesville Mayor
Special to the Herald
It’s Time for Change!
I, David West, would like to announce my candidacy for the office of mayor for the Town of Leakesville.
I have been a lifelong resident of Greene County that has lived in Leakesville and supported the city all my life. It was an honor to serve as alderman 12 years ago, and I am well-prepared to address the issues of our town.
My priorities will be seeking new business development, the police force, paving the roads, drainage, zip codes and evening meetings. I am looking forward to visiting with you and hearing your concerns for our town.
I will make a formal announcement at a later date. Vote for David West in the June 8, 2021 Town of Leakesville municipal elections.
Paid Political Advertisement by David West – Candidate