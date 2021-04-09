Wildcats look to finish region play on high note Friday at Poplarville

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Win over Hornets would push Cats to 4-4 in region play and guarantee playoff berth

By RUSSELL TURNER – Herald Editor

The Greene County Wildcats hit the road Friday afternoon hoping to even their region record at 4-4 with a win at Poplarville.

The Wildcats split their season series with Forrest County AHS and Purvis, but were swept by region leading Sumrall last week. A win over the Hornets on Friday would give them their first region sweep of the year and assure them a spot in the postseason. They have that opportunity thanks to a 5-4 win over Poplarville at home on Tuesday.

The Wildcats trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning, but posted three runs in the inning to take a lead. Poplarville added a run in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough as sophomore Collin Pipkins coaxed two ground balls and foul ball popup to retire the side in the top of the seventh to earn the win. Pipkins allowed six hits, but struck out four and gave up just one walk in the complete-game effort. He didn’t have a hit in two at-bats, but found a way on base twice and scored both times.

Junior Gannon Henderson and sophomore Phillip Herring led the Cats offensively. Henderson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Herring’s 3-run double in the bottom of the fifth gave GCHS the cushion it needed to claim the win.

The Wildcats have several non-region games remaining prior to the postseason. Most other region foes have a series remaining to play next week.

The Cats are set to travel to Laurel on Sautrday and hit the road to Taylorsville next Saturday. A home and away series with West Jones remains on the schedule, along with the regular-season finale at Resurrection on April 26.