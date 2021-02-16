Radcliff announces bid for Dist. 1 Supervisor post

Special to the Herald

Dist. 1 Supervisor James Radcliff has announced he will seek election to the post when a special election is held later this year.

Radcliff, a Republican from Leakesville, made his announcement official after submitting his qualifying paperwork to election officials.

“I am so thankful to have been given the opportunity to serve my community as a member of the Greene County Board of Supervisors,” Radcliff said. “It is an honor and privilege to represent the interest of my friends and neighbors.”

“Greene County has a lot of challenges ahead of us and we have already begun to tackle some of those that have unfortunately been kicked down the road in the past. We have a lot of work left to do and there are tough decisions that lie ahead. But, I am more confident than ever that our strengths in this county far outweigh any shortcomings and I am excited to continue working to move our community forward for the benefit of all our citizens.”

Radcliff said his top goals are to continue working on economic development issues and improvements to the county’s deteriorating infrastructure. He said working to create an environment that not only is attractive to new businesses, but also helps current businesses grow and thrive, is critical to the future of the county.

“Working together we can get our county moving in the right direction again,” Radcliff said. “And, I am committed to doing just that.”

“I want to hear from residents about their concerns and wishes. I can’t promise that I will always be able to give the answer that constituents are immediately looking for, but I can promise that I will work toward finding solutions. I humbly ask that the people of Dist. 1 will give me that opportunity when they cast their ballots in November.”

A more detailed, formal campaign announcement will follow at a later date. Until then, feel free to reach out to Radcliff at (601)394-7044.