County seeking proposals for storm debris cleanup efforts

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

DISASTER DEBRIS REMOVAL

AND DISPOSAL SERVICES GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

The Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi, are soliciting Proposals from qualified companies for providing disaster debris removal and disposal services until 10:00 am on the 24th day of February, 2021 and shortly thereafter publicly opened at the Office of the Greene County Board of Supervisors, 413 Greene Ave, Leakesville, MS 39451. The successful proposer will be required to execute a contract to provide said services for a period ending July 31, 2021. All applicants must illustrate in their Proposal the ability to meet the required criteria set forth in the RFP, including, but not limited to, the ability to illustrate a company history of providing like services in similar communities with satisfactory performance verifiable through provided references. The scope of work defined in this proposal will require that the proposer possess a certificate of responsibility with the Mississippi State Board of Contractors.

The complete RFP document is required in order to submit a Proposal and is being made available via paper copy. Plan Holders are required to log-in or register for an account to view or order bid documents at www.twaplanroom.com. Bid documents are non-refundable and must be purchased through the website. For questions regarding website registration and online orders, please contact Plan House at 601-336-6378. For questions related to the contract documents, please contact The Walker Associates at 601-583-2127. No partial sets of Proposals will be issued.

Proposals will be accepted only under the name of the Company to whom proposals have been issued by the County Engineer, and whose name appears on the official list of plan holders maintained by the County Engineer.

The Board of Supervisors hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration of the award.

The Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi, reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to waive any and all informalities.

DATED this 8th day of February, A.D., 2021.

s/ Elton Clark

President, Greene County Board of Supervisors

Publication Dates: February 11, 2021 & February 18, 2021

