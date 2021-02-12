Chancery Court notices from the week of Feb. 11, 2021

SUBSTITUTED TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

COUNTY OF GREENE

WHEREAS, on the 24th day of February, 2009, Ernest A McCarty, aka Earnest A. McCarty, Single & Candice N Parker, single, executed and delivered a certain Deed of Trust unto W Stewart Robison, Trustee for Walter Mortgage Company, LLC, Beneficiary, to secure an indebtedness therein described, which Deed of Trust is recorded in the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi in Book 292 at Page 658; and

WHEREAS, on the 12th day of January, 2021, Ditech Financial LLC, f/k/a Green Tree Servicing LLC, successor by merger to Walter Mortgage Company, LLC f/k/a Walter Mortgage Company aka Walter Mortgage Investment Corp, assigned said Deed of Trust unto U.S. Bank, N.A., as Trustee, successor in interest to Wachovia Bank, National Association, as Trustee, for Mid-State Trust XI, by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Deed of Trust Book 2021 at Page 397; and

WHEREAS, on the 21st day of January, 2021 the Holder of said Deed of Trust substituted and appointed Dean Morris, LLC as Substitute Trustee by instrument recorded in the office of the aforesaid Chancery Clerk in Gen Substitute Trustee Book 2021 at Page 1; and

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payments of the indebtedness secured by the said Deed of Trust, and the holder of said Deed of Trust, having requested the undersigned so to do, on the 4th day of March, 2021, I will during the lawful hours of between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., at public outcry, offer for sale and will sell, at the front entrance (facing Main St.) of the Greene County Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi, for cash to the highest bidder, the following described land and property situated in Greene County, Mississippi, to-wit:

Begin at a truck axle marking the Northeast corner of the West half of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi. Thence run South 00 degrees 33 minutes 40 seconds East 345.84 feet to the center of the Sand Ridge Public Road; thence run along the center of said road as follows: South 87 degrees 01 minutes West 85.11 feet, North 87 degrees 07 minutes West 81.37 feet, North 77 degrees 27 minutes West 69.88 feet, North 69 degrees 48 minutes West 37.21 feet to a 1/2 inch rod, thence run North 300.69 feet to a 1/2 inch rod, thence run North 89 degrees 56 minutes 12 seconds East 266.17 feet back to the point of beginning, all being in the West half of the Southeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter, Section 3, Township 2 North, Range 8 West, Greene County, Mississippi. Containing 2.00 acres, more or less.

I will only convey such title as is vested in me as Substitute Trustee.

WITNESS MY SIGNATURE, this 2nd day of February, 2021.

Dean Morris, LLC

Substitute Trustee

855 S Pear Orchard Rd.,

Ste. 404, Bldg. 400

Ridgeland, MS 39157

(318) 330-9020

adp/F20-0534

PUBLISH:

2-11-2021 / 2-18-2021 / 2-25-2021

43-(527)-Feb.11-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE INTEREST OF PHOENIX BO HILL

BRENDA LYNN WILLIAMS,

PLAINTIFF

GEORGIA WOOLMAN CAIN, ANGELICA SPRINKLE, BRIDGET NOEL DICKERSON A.K.A. BRIDGET NOEL STRINGER, AND FRANKLIN “TREY” HILL, DEFENDANTS

SUMMONS

CAUSE NO. 21-17 MAM

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: GEORGIA WOOLMAN CAIN

AND FRANKLIN “TREY” HILL

POST OFFICE AND STREET ADDRESSES UNKNOWN LAST KNOWN ADDRESSES UNKOWN

You have been made Defendants in the suit filed in this Court by Brenda Lynn Williams Plaintiff, seeking custody, Defendants other than you in this action are ANGELICA SPRINKLE, and BRIDGET NOEL STRINGER A.K.A. BRIDGET NOEL DICKERSON.

You are required to mail or hand deliver a written response to the Complaint filed against you in this action to Martin A. Seib, Attorney for Plaintiffs, whose post office address is 346 Cox Street, Lucedale, Mississippi 39452 and whose street address is 346 Cox Street, Lucedale, Mississippi 39452.

YOUR RESPONSE MUST BE MAILED OR DELIVERED NOT LATER THAN THIRTY DAYS AFTER THE 4TH DAY OF FEBRUARY, 2021, WHICH IS THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS SUMMONS. IF YOUR RESPONSE IS NOT SO MAILED OR DELIVERED, A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT WILL BE ENTEED AGAINST YOU FOR THE MONEY OR OTHER RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE COMPLAINT.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEARED AT A TRIAL TO BE HELD BEFORE THE CHANCERY COURT JUDGE ON THE 18TH DAY OF MARCH, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville County, Mississippi, in the above suite wherein the Plaintiff, Brenda Williams seeking Custody and Other Relief.

You must also file the original of your Response with the Clerk of this Court within a reasonable time afterward.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 27th day of January, 2021.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

Clerk of Greene County, Mississippi

(SEAL) By PATTI ZEHNER

Publication dates:

FEB. 4, 11 and 18, 2021

42-(471)-Feb.4-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOU NELL MCLEOD, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.:20-CV-00098-MAM

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: GREENE COUNTY CHANCERY CLERK, KATHERINE PIPKINS GIBSON, and NORMA BASSETT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Executrix Nellie Pipkins Alston, by and through her attorney, will bring on for hearing her Objection to Probate of Claim Filed by Norma Bassett and Objection to Probate of Claim File by Katherine Pipkins Gibson, at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi at 9:30 a.m. on the 18th day of March, 2021, or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard. You are hereby invited to attend and participate.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED, this, the 26th day of January, 2021.

BY: /s/ PAUL DAVID WALLEY, JR.

ATTORNEY FOR

ADMINISTRATRIX

42-(177)-Feb.4-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID HUFF, DECEASED

NINA MARIE HUFF, PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2021-2-TLH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 15th day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2021-2-TLH, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of James David Huff, deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 19th day of January, 2021.

/S/ Nina Marie Huff

NINA MARIE HUFF,

Executrix of the Estate

of James David Huff

L. Joe Beard, Attorney at Law

MSB No. 103504

P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, MS 39451

Telephone No. – 601/394/5900

Fax 601/394/2858

41-(193)-January 28-3tc.

THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

SIXTEENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

LEAKSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EVELYN WATTS, Deceased

Civil Case No.:

21CH1:19-cv-00067-TLH

CHRISTOPHER DOUCET, Petitioner NOTICE TO CREDITORS

LETTERS TESTAMENTARY having been granted on the 25th day of JANUARY, 2021; by the Chancery Court of Green County, Mississippi, to the undersigned upon the estate of EVELYN WATTS, deceased, Cause No. 21CH1:19-cv-00067-TLH, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for registration and administration according to law within ninety (90) days from the date of first publication of this notice, or they will be forever barred.

RESPECTFULLY SUBMITTED, this the 28th day of JANUARY, 2021.

/s/ Christopher Doucet

CHRISTOPHER DOUCET, Fiduciary

42-(186)-Feb.4-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIS HENRY BOX, JR., DECEASED

PEARLIE R. SMITH, PETITIONER

CAUSE NO. 2020-142-DNH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary having been granted on the 21st day of January, 2021, by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, in Cause No. 2020-142-DNH, to the undersigned Executrix upon the Estate of Willis Henry Box, Jr., deceased, notice is hereby given to all persons having claims against said Estate to present the same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration according to the law within ninety (90) days from the first publication of this Notice, or they will be forever barred.

This the 22nd day of January, 2021.

/S/ Pearlie R. Smith

PEARLIE R. SMITH,

Executrix of the Estate of

Willis Henry Box, Jr.

L. Joe Beard, Attorney at Law

MSB No. 103504

P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, MS 39451

Telephone No. – 601/394/5900

Fax 601/394/2858

41-(196)-January 28-3tc.

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIS HENRY BOX, JR.,

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION FOR KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW

CAUSE NO. 2020-142-DNH

TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF WILLIS HENRY BOX, JR., DECEASED

You have been made a Defendant in the Petition to Determine Heirs filed in this Court by PEARLIE R. SMITH, Executrix for the Estate of Willis Henry Box, Jr., deceased, in which she seeks to determine the heirs at law of Willis Henry Box, Jr. and asserts that his daughter, Dinah O. Box, son, Tyrone Box, daughter, Regina Box, daughter, Shondra Jefferson, daughter, Tammy Cherry, and son, Kedrick Thomas, are the only heirs at law of Willis Henry Box, Jr. Petitioner further prays as follows:

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9:30 A.M. on Monday, March 8, 2021, in the courtroom of Judge D. Neil Harris in the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

If you desire to file an answer, you must mail or hand deliver a written response to the petition in this action to L. Joe Beard, attorney for Petitioner, whose address is Beard & Stewart, Attorneys at Law, PLLC, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, MS 39451; and you must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 22nd day of January, 2021.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS,

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

41-(421)-January 28-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMES DAVID HUFF, DECEASED

CAUSE NO. 2021-2-TLH

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION FOR UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW

TO: THE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW OF JAMES DAVID HUFF, DECEASED

You have been made a Defendant in the Petition to Determine Heirs filed in this Court by NINA MARIE HUFF, Executrix for the Estate of James David Huff, deceased, in which she seeks to determine the heirs at law of James David Huff and asserts that his wife, Nina Marie Huff, daughter, Deah Rebecca Huff, Son, David Clay Huff, and daughter, Alaina Brooke Huff Brown, are the only heirs at law of James David Huff. Petitioner further prays as follows:

You are summoned to appear and defend against said petition at 9:30 P.M. on Friday, March 12, 2021, in the courtroom of Judge Tanya Hasbrouck in the Greene County Chancery Courthouse at Leakesville, Mississippi, and in case of your failure to appear and defend a judgment will be entered against you for the money or other things demanded in the petition.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire.

If you desire to file an answer, you must mail or hand deliver a written response to the petition in this action to L. Joe Beard, attorney for Petitioner, whose address is Beard & Stewart, Attorneys at Law, PLLC, P.O. Box 1177, Leakesville, MS 39451; and you must also file the original of your response with the Clerk of this Court.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this 20th day of January, 2021.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS,

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

BY: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

41-(412)-January 28-3tc.

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF THOMAS HENRY BROWN, JR.. CAUSE NO. 21-10 MAM

RULE 81 SUMMONS

TO: The unknown heirs-at-law, whose names are unknown, of THOMAS HENRY BROWN, JR., deceased, who are adults, if they be living and are non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry, whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same, and if dead, their unknown heirs-at-law, devisees, executors, administrators, or legal representatives, all non-residents of the State of Mississippi, or not to be found after diligent search and inquiry , and whose places of residence, post offices, street and house addresses are unknown after diligent search and inquiry to ascertain the same.

You have been made a defendant in the suit filed in this Court.

The Petition filed against you is a civil action seeking to determine the sole and only heirs-at-law of THOMAS HENRY BROWN, JR., Deceased, as the following: BRENDA H. BROWN, THOMAS EDWIN BROWN, and KADESSA B. TAYLOR.

You are summoned to appear and defend against the Petition filed against you in this action at 9:30 o’clock am on the 18th day of March, 2021 in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, located at 400 Main St, Leakesville, MS 39451; and, in case of your failure to appear and defend, a Judgment will be entered against you for the relief demanded.

Issued under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 27th day of January, 2021.

MICHELLE EUBANKS,

Chancery Clerk

BY: Patti B. Zehner

PUBLICATION DATES:

February 4, 11 and 18, 2021

42-(331)-Feb.4-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

DAVID C. BLACKSTON, ALICE M. BLACKSTON-KENNEDY, ROSE M. BLACKSTON-POLK, DANIEL S. BLACKSTON and JUAN A. BLACKSTON, PETITIONERS

VS. THE HEIRS AT LAW OF DAVID BLACKSTON, RESPONDENTS

CAUSE NO.: 19-81-TLH

SUMMONS

TO ANY AND ALL KNOWN AND UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF DAVID BLACKSTON, DECEASED, IF ANY, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKOWN AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY

This Summons is important and you must take immediate action to protect your rights.

You have been made respondents in the Petition filed in this Court by David C. Blackston, Alice M. Blackston-Kennedy, Rose M. Blackston-Polk, Daniel S. Blackston and Juan A. Blackston. The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action seeking to have the Petitioners herein decreed by this Court to be the sole and only heirs-at-law of David Blackston as fully set out in the petition and complaint on file in the Chancery Court Clerk’s office in Greene County, Mississippi:

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 A.M., ON THE 12TH DAY OF MARCH, 2021, IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI AND IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading but you may do so if you desire by forwarding the same to Lee Turner, Petitioner’s Attorney, P.O. Box 1492, Leakesville, MS 39451.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of this Court on the 21st day of January, 2021.

Hon. Michelle Eubanks

Greene County Chancery Clerk

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

Issued at the Request of:

Lee Turner, Attorney-at-Law

Turner Law Group, PLLC

PO Box 1492, Leakesville, MS 39451

41-(425)-January 28-3tc.

THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

Sixteenth Judicial Fistrict

LEAKSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF EVELYN WATTS, Deceased

Civil Case No.:

21CH1:19-cv-00067-TLH

CHRISTOPHER DOUCET, Petitioner RULE 81 SUMMONS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: THE UNKNOWN OR KNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW AND ANY AND ALL OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST AS HEIRS-AT-LAW OF THE ESTATE OF EVELYN WATTS, DECEASED

You have been made Respondents in the lawsuit filed in the Court by CHRISTOPHER DOUCET, Petitioner.

The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action against you to have the Estate of EVELYN WATTS, deceased, administered in accordance with law and seeking to have CHRISTOPHER DOUCET adjudicated and decreed by this Court to be the sole and only heir-at-law of EVELYN WATTS, deceased, as fully set out in bill on file in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi.

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND COMMANDED TO PERSONALLY APPEAR IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF THE SIXTEENTH (16th) JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF GREENE COUNTY, AT THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 400 MAIN STREET, IN LEAKSVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, ON THE 14th DAY OF MAY, 2021, AT 9:30, A.M. TO DEFEND SAID SUIT AND SHOW CAUSE WHY THE RELIEF SOUGHT AND PRAYED FOR IN THE PETITION SHOULD NOT BE GRANTED.

You are not required to file an Answer or other pleading with the Court Clerk if you claim to be an heir-at-law, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and the seal of said Court, this the 28th day of JANUARY, 2021.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS, Chancery Clerk

Greene County, Mississippi

~ 16th Judicial District

[SEAL] By: /s/ Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY COURT

Prepared & Submitted by:

SHANE WHITFIELD, ESQUIRE

Attorney for Petitioner

Mississippi Bar No. 100071

ANDREW C. BURRELL, P.A.

[email protected]

1643 East Pass Road, Suite A

Gulfport, Mississippi 39507

Phone: 1.228/896-4016 Fax: 1.228/896.8372

42-(478)-Feb.4-3tc

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

GREENE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF CHILD PROTECTION SERVICES, BY MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, AND GABRIEL JAMES JORDAN, NEVAEH SHIRLENE JORDAN, CONNER ISIAH JORDAN, RYAN COLE JORDAN AND HUNTER ELIGA-LEWIS JORDAN, MINORS, BY AND THROUGH THEIR NEXT FRIEND, MARCUS D. DAVENPORT, PETITIONERS

VS CASSANDRA NADIN MIDDLETON-JORDAN, JAMES TAYLOR JORDAN, BURFORD DENNIS, ROBERT ESTEP AND UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER, RESPONDENTS

CHANCERY COURT SUMMONS

CAUSE NO. 20-23-MAM

THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI

TO: Burford Dennis, who is not to be found in the State of Mississippi on diligent inquiry and whose last known post office address is 6890 Saturn Drive, Wilmer, Alabama 36587.

You have been made a Respondent in the suit filed in this Court by the Greene County Department of Child Protection Services by Marcus D. Davenport, Deputy Director of Permanency, and, Gabriel James Jordan, Nevaeh Shirlene Jordan, Conner Isiah Jordan and Ryan Cole Jordan, minors, seeking to terminate your parental rights as those rights relate to said minor and demanding that the full custody, control and authority to act on behalf of said minor be placed with the Greene County Department of Child Protection Services.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30, O’CLOCK A.M. ON THE 5TH DAY OF APRIL 2021 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT 400 MAIN STREET, LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, AND IN CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THE PETITION, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of said Court, this 27th day of January, 2021.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS,

CLERK

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

LEAKESVILLE, MS 39451

BY: Patti R. Zehner, Deputy Clerk

Tonya M. Blair, MSB #100765

Office of the Attorney General

PO Box 3408, Gulfport, MS 39505

Telephone No. (228) 897-5739

Email: [email protected]

42-(488)-Feb.4-2tc.