Bids being taken on surplus vehicles to be sold

Order directing clerk to give Notice of sale of

surplus county property

Whereas, Greene County, Mississippi, by and through its Board of Supervisors, by virtue of M.C.A. §17-25-25, has determined certain personal property of the County to be surplus. Further, the County considers it necessary and to promote the best interest of the County that the property be sold. Finally, in compliance with the above referenced statute, notice should be given of the upcoming sale of the surplus County property; and,

It is, therefore, ordered that the Clerk of the Board do forthwith cause to be posted in the manner provided by law, the following notice, to-wit:

Invitation

to Bid

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Supervisors of Greene County, Mississippi, will receive sealed bids until the hour of 9:00 a.m., Monday, March 15, 2021 at the office of the Chancery Clerk of Greene Ccounty, Mississippi at the Greene County Courthouse, Leakesville, Mississippi for the sale by Greene County, Mississippi of the items of personal property found listed on exhibit “a” to this order, same hereby declared to be surplus by this order.

The vehicles may be seen at the Greene County Waste Services facility in Leakesville and/or by appointment with the Board of Supervisors at their office located at the Greene County Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday. The phone number is (601)394-2394.

Separate envelopes are required for each bid on each vehicle submitted with the following clearly marked on the outside of the envelope:

“Bid for Vehicles. Bid date 9-21-20.

Bidders name _________________.

Vin # ________________________.

The property will be sold by Greene County, Mississippi for cash or cashier’s check to the highest and best bidder. The proceeds of the sale must be received within seventy-two (72) hours of the award. The awarded bidder will coordinate payment and timber removal through the office of the Board of Supervisors. The winning bidder will have five (5) days to remove the vehicles.

The board reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

All bids are to be filed with the Chancery Clerk at the Courthouse in Leakesville, Mississippi or mailed to P.O. Box 460, Leakesville, Mississippi 39451 so that the bid is received prior to said hour and date. It is the sole responsibility of the bidder to see the bid is received on time so as to be considered.

By order of the Board of Supervisors on this the 1st day of February, 2021.

Elton Clark, Vice-President

Michelle Eubanks, Chancery Clerk

EXHIBIT “A”

1. 2009 Freightliner,

VIN# 1FVHCYBS29DAM4585

2. 2016 Freightliner,

VIN# 1FVACWDT4GHHM6179

3. 2016 Freightliner,

VIN# 1FVACWDT2GHHM6181

4. 2016 Freightliner,

VIN# 1FVACWDT4GHHM6182

