Chancery Court notices for week of Jan. 14, 2021

In the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi

In the Matter of Estate and Last Will and Testament of DeWitt Prentiss, Deceased

NO.: 20-138DNH

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary upon the estate of DEWITT PRENTISS, deceased, having been granted to the undersigned by the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi, on the 10th day of December, A.D. 2020, in Cause No. 20-138DNH notice is hereby given to all parties having claims against said estate to present same to the Clerk of said Court for probate and registration, according to law, within ninety (90) days from and after the date of the first publication of this notice, as required by law, or the same will be forever barred.

WITNESS my signature on this the 30th day of December, AD, 2020.

Glenda B. Prentiss, Executrix

In the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi

In the Matter of Estate and Last Will and Testament of DeWitt Prentiss, Deceased

NO.: 20-138DNH

NOTICE TO UNKNOWN HEIRS

TO ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF DEWITT PRENTISS, DECEASED, who died testate on September 6, 2018, that the names of such heirs are unknown and whose parties in interest are unknown, you are summoned to appear before the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi on the 8TH day of March, A.D., 2021, at 9:30 a.m., in Cause No. 20-138DNH at the Greene County Courthouse in the City of Leakesville, State of Mississippi.

THIS the 18th day of December, A.D., 2020.

MICHELLE D. EUBANKS

CHANCERY CLERK OF

GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

BY: Patti R. Zehner, DC

Darryl A. Hurt, Jr., Attorney at Law

385 Ratliff Street, Lucedale, MS 39452

(601) 947-4261

MSB# 2929

IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GREENE COUNTY, MISSISSIPPI

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JOHNNIE MAX SMITH, DECEASED

CAUSE NO.:20-CV-00096-TLH

SUMMONS

TO: ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS-AT-LAW OF JOHNNIE MAX SMITH, WHO ARE NON-RESIDENTS OF THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI, WHOSE NAMES AND ADDRESSES ARE UNKNOWN AND COULD NOT BE ASCERTAINED AFTER DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY BOTH WITHIN AND WITHOUT THE STATE OF MISSISSIPPI.

You have been made Respondents in the lawsuit filed in this Court by Virginia Buckalew. The Petition filed against you has initiated a civil action seeking to have Virginia Buckalew, Debra Russell, Regina Pearce, Wendy Edwards, and Hugh Thoms decreed to be the heirs-at-law of Johnnie Smith, deceased, as fully set out in the Petition and Complaint on file in the Chancery Court of Greene County, Mississippi.

YOU ARE SUMMONED TO APPEAR AND DEFEND AGAINST THE PETITION FILED AGAINST YOU IN THIS ACTION AT 9:30 AM. ON THE 12th DAY OF MARCH, 2021 IN THE COURTROOM OF THE GREENE COUNTY CHANCERY COURTHOUSE AT LEAKESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI; AND, IN THE CASE OF YOUR FAILURE TO APPEAR AND DEFEND, A JUDGMENT WILL BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU FOR THE RELIEF DEMANDED IN THIS PETITION.

You are not required to file an answer or other pleading, but you may do so if you desire by forwarding same to, Paul David Walley, Jr., attorney for the Petitioner, Post Office Box 183, New Augusta, Mississippi 39462.

ISSUED under my hand and seal of this Court, this the 5th day of January, 2021.

MICHELLE EUBANKS

GREENE COUNTY

CHANCERY CLERK

By: Patti R. Zehner, D.C.

